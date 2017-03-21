McNairy County launches Trail of Music Legends

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Sounds of McNairy County are coming back to life through a new app, which will take visitors through downtown Selmer this summer.

“They can go to different monuments and learn about the different music history of McNairy County and those folks who, some long-gone now, contributed to making McNairy County the musical site of country music and rockabilly,” McNairy County Chamber CEO Eddie Crittendon said.

Crittendon believes the Trail of Music Legends will give downtown a new tempo. It’s all accessible for free in a new app called McNairy Trail of Music Legends.

The app was created by Bryan Huff.

“It gives us the chance to really bring that history to life for people,” Huff said.

The app will launch with about two dozen names of musicians who’ve had an impact in this West Tennessee hub for rockabilly. You’ll even be able to listen on your own.

“And they’ll be able to listen to these old recordings in their original form right here in the app,” Huff said.

Huff hopes the tool becomes an asset to the region. The Trail of Music Legends is being funded by a $9,000 grant through the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.