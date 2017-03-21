Scattered Showers Possible Tonight

________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

A cold front is moving slowly across West Tennessee from north to south today causing at one point a nearly 30°F difference in temperature from Martin to Savannah this afternoon. Thunderstorms have mostly left the area but an isolated thunderstorm and passing showers will be possible tonight.



TONIGHT

Temperatures have dropped significantly already for many locations and will continue to drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night so expect to need the jackets Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible tonight as the cold front moves through.

At least a slight chance for rain will persist in the forecast for the next 7 days but the next cold front arriving toward the end of the week will be the next likeliest chance for wet weather. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com