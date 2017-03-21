Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon



Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday

A cold front is moving slowly across West Tennessee from north to south today causing a nearly 20°F difference in temperature from Martin to Savannah this afternoon. Thunderstorms have been developing along the cold front and there is a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather for most of West Tennessee.

THIS AFTERNOON & TONIGHT

Thunderstorms may become strong or severe during the afternoon and evening as the cold front comes through. The main threats are with damaging winds and large hail if any thunderstorms become strong. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night so expect to need the jackets Wednesday morning.

At least a slight chance for rain will persist in the forecast for the next 7 days but the next cold front arriving toward the end of the week will be the next likeliest chance for wet weather. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

