Supreme Court announces free legal advice for West Tennesseans

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court announced upcoming events across Jackson and West Tennessee offering free legal advice, Tuesday.

Supreme Court Justice and Madison County resident Roger Page made the announcement in the Hub City. The event in Jackson is scheduled for April 7 at the Criminal Justice Complex in downtown Jackson. Attorneys will be on had to answer questions primarily about expungement. Expungement is a court-ordered process in which the legal record of an arrest or a criminal conviction is “sealed,” or erased in the eyes of the law. Other free clinics will focus on other legal matters.

Justice Page said the free workshops and legal help is important to people across the state. “The Supreme Court, all five of us, are very supportive of access to justice,” he said. “We appreciate the many hours of pro bono time attorneys put in supporting those who are unable to afford legal help.”

Organizers said more than 1.2 million Tennesseans find it difficult to get legal help in civil matters. For more information about the Help4TNDay events visit http://www.justiceforalltn.com/help4tnday.