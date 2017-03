WEATHER UPDATE

SKIES HAVE BEEN PARTLY CLOUDY THIS MORNING, BUT MAY TURN MOSTLY CLOUDY AS WE MOVE INTO THE AFTERNOON. LATER TODAY EXPECT TO SEE THE CLOUDS BECOME MORE NUMEROUS AND WE WILL SEE AND INCREASE IN THE CHANCE OF RAIN AND POSSIBLY THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH THIS AFTERNOON WILL REACH THE UPPER 70S. TONIGHT THE CHANCES FOR RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE. SOME AFTERNOON AND EVENING THUNDERSTORMS MAY BECOME STRONG TO SEVERE. LOW TONIGHT 48.

WEDNESDAY WILL BE COOLER AND THE CHANCE FOR RAIN WILL DIMINISH TO 20%. THE HIGH ON WEDNESDAY WILL ONLY BE IN THE UPPER 50S.

Gary Pickens-Stormteam 7 Forecaster

email; gpickens@wbbjtv.com