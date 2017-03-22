Business owner plants tree in pothole

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s not something you see every day — a sapling planted in the middle of a city street. But one Jackson businesswoman said after repeatedly fixing a pothole in front of her store, she decided to take a different approach.

The owner of Special Effects Design said she’s the one who planted the tree in the middle of Federal Drive, which is just off Carriage House Drive in north Jackson.

She said she planted the tree as a way to warn her customers of the pothole so they won’t damage their vehicles.