UPDATE: Jackson police say no credible threat to school

UPDATE — Police say they have spoken to a person of interest and have determined there is no credible threat.

The Jackson Police Department released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“The Jackson Police Department received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers and is investigating the anonymous tip regarding possible threats of violence to a school in the Madison County school system. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department spoke to a person of interest and have determined there is no credible threat at this time. This investigation is ongoing and the Jackson Police Department is working closely with school system to ensure the safety of all students.”

Original story:

JACKSON, Tenn. — School officials say a tip about a possible threat has led to increased security at a Jackson school.

Law enforcement received an anonymous tip Wednesday about a possible threat to Community Montessori School, according to a release from the school system.

As a precaution, school administrators are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school, the release states.

They say the school will have law enforcement presence through the end of the school day Wednesday.