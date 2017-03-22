Community mourns teens killed in Henderson Co. crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A community is mourning the loss of two teenagers after a Tuesday crash near Lexington.

Allie Henderson, 16, and Mason Keen, 17, were killed in the collision on Highway 22A just south of Lexington. The crash took place just before noon.

Henderson was a junior at Lexington High School, according to Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson.

Her pastor says she was a cheerleader and was also active in the youth group at First Baptist Church in Lexington.

“The family is just devastated,” First Baptist Lexington Pastor Clay Hallmark said.

Hallmark pastored Henderson at First Baptist Lexington. He said Henderson was the center of attention, always happy and smiling. “She made everybody around her feel better and happier just because they were in her presence,” he said.

Hallmark also said Mason had asked Allie to be his prom date.

Keen was a junior at Riverside High School in Decatur County, according to Principal Hugh Smith.

He played on the football team and was a Beta Club member and an outstanding student, Smith said. “Didn’t matter how tired he was getting, how banged up he might have been, he didn’t want to come off the field,” Riverside head football coach Johnnie Frost said.

Frost said Keen was an excelled student, a hard worker and always smiling. “Used to kid him a lot about that big smile and being pretty,” Frost said.

Smith asks everyone to keep Mason’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

Henderson County Schools and Decatur County Schools are both out for spring break this week. Both districts confirm they will have counselors available when they return.

“We know that Allie was a Christian,” First Baptist Lexington Student Pastor Ryan Keaton said. “We know she loved God, and that’s just what we’re clinging to during this time, that she’s with him in heaven.”

The community is leaning on each other. “It’s going to be hard, but they’re going to make it through this,” Hallmark said.

There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Lexington.

Visitation for Henderson will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Lexington. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Visitation for Keen will be from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday at Oakdale Funeral Home.

There will also be a visitation Friday at Riverside High School beginning at 9 a.m. until the funeral begins at 3 p.m., which will also be held at the high school.