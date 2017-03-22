Dr. Eric Jones looks forward to becoming JMCSS superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Eric Jones calls his new appointment by the Jackson-Madison County School Board an honor. He’s set to become the next superintendent before the 2017-2018 school year.

Dr. Jones knows the district well.

“I grew up a lot of my life in Chester County down the road, but my professional roots are here,” Dr. Jones said. “There are a lot of great relationships I’ve built here, and I’m excited to serve this district in a much greater capacity.”

A previous teacher, coach and administrator in the school system, Jones now consults with other districts across the country. Jones said his first steps in the new role will include a lot of learning.

“Honing in on getting as much information as I can about what’s happening in our district, what’s happening in our community, to make sure that I have as much information as I possibly can as we try to ultimately build a vision of where we want our district to go,” Jones said.

He says one of his first priorities will be understanding those who work in the classroom each day.

“Right now, I think the morale of the faculty and staff seems to be an issue for whatever reason, and we need to dig into those issues and find out how to best support our people, because they’re on the front lines with our students each and every day,” Jones said.

Jones also asked for parents’ understanding and patience as big decisions will be made in the coming years.

“This is going to be a process, but it’s going to be incumbent on me to make sure we put the very best people in the district, put the very best people in our schools, and to really put our children in a position to be successful,” Jones said.

Jones will be negotiating a contract with the school board. His exact start date has not yet been decided.