Guns on boats, silencer bills advance while others delayed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A panel of Tennessee lawmakers has advanced bills to allow the use of silencers, let boaters bring their loaded guns on board, and permit off-duty law enforcement officers to bring guns into ticketed events at sports stadiums and other venues.

But the state Senate Judiciary Committee also delayed action Tuesday on one of the most disputed bills — a proposal to eliminate the need for Tennesseans to obtain state-issued permits to carry handguns in public.

They advanced legislation to allow the use of silencers, nicknamed the “Tennessee Hearing Protection Act.” Lawmakers said it was to protect sportsmen’s hearing and had no nefarious intentions.

The bill letting off-duty law enforcement officers bring guns into ticketed events stirred concern from some lawmakers that it could clash with some stadiums’ gun policies.