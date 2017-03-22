Hundreds attend memorial service for teens killed in wreck

LEXINGTON, Tenn — With tears and hugs a family came together to honor a loved one.

Family, friends and classmates packed the First Baptist Church in Lexington to honor the life of Allie Henderson.

“We’re not blaming anybody. It was an absolute accident,” Allie’s dad said to the congregation.

The 16-year-old was killed along with Mason Keen, 17, of Decaturville, after their car crashed into a TDOT truck, Tuesday.

At a memorial service for Henderson, her dad told the packed church their family refuses to be upset.

“We’re sad to lose Allie, we’re so sad. But we claim the victory that Jesus has already given us,” he said.

Some of the speakers of the evening included her principal, pastor and even her best friends. They all shared their memories about the life of the cheerleader and girl they say had a smile to brighten up a room.

“Allie, right now, would tell you to stop that crying,” One speaker said.

“Allie has been a blessing to our school and church family,” her principal said.

“I hate that you were called home so soon but now we have a beautiful angel watching over us,” remarked a friend.

The family says since the news of her death the church has received more than 76, 000 views on Facebook and the love has been overflowing.

“It’s been an amazing thing of the outpouring that we have seen firsthand,” the pastor said.