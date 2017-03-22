Jackson Budget Committee discusses cutting expenses

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Budget Committee for the City of Jackson met again, Wednesday, as members work toward balancing next year’s budget. The city is currently facing a $3 million deficit.

The committee, which is made up of three city council members and two private citizens, spent much of the meeting looking at what expenses can be cut for the next fiscal year.

Among the options to raise revenue included making city stickers mandatory for residents in the city. Officials say that could bring in an estimate $200,000 a year.

Committee chairman Randy Wallace said the group wants to find long-term remedies that will prevent the city from having to dip into its “rainy day fund” again. “If we want Jackson to be a really progressive city and to be able to go forward, we need to address these issues instead of sticking our heads in a hole and ignoring them,” said Wallace.

Mayor Jerry Gist is proposing a three percent pay raise for city workers in the next budget. Wallace said that is something the city could would have to approve. Right now, he said, it may not be possible given the city’s current financial situation.

The Budget Committee will meet again April 12.