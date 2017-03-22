Mugshots : Madison County : 3/21/17 – 3/22/17 March 22, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Justin Parker Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Tydrickus Hardaway Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Elizabeth Sheffield Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Thomas Swift Violation of parole, evading arrest, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Rufus Anderson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Charles Hathcote Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Nakia Chism Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Julius Rutherford Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Jonas Reid Simple domestic assault, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Jessica Shutes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Jessica Hampton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Arthur Gross Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/22/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore