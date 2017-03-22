Mugshots : Madison County : 3/21/17 – 3/22/17

1/12 Justin Parker Simple domestic assault

2/12 Tydrickus Hardaway Violation of community corrections

3/12 Elizabeth Sheffield Violation of community corrections

4/12 Thomas Swift Violation of parole, evading arrest, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/12 Rufus Anderson Failure to appear

6/12 Charles Hathcote Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/12 Nakia Chism Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/12 Julius Rutherford Driving on revoked/suspended license

9/12 Jonas Reid Simple domestic assault, schedule II drug violations

10/12 Jessica Shutes Violation of probation

11/12 Jessica Hampton Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/12 Arthur Gross Violation of community corrections

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/22/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.