Visitation and funeral information for Allie Henderson and Mason Keen

Allie Henderson, 16, and Mason Keen, 17, were killed in a collision on Highway 22A just south of Lexington. The crash took place just before noon Tuesday.

There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Lexington.

Visitation for Henderson will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Lexington. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Visitation for Keen will be from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday at Oakdale Funeral Home.

There will also be visitation for Keen Friday at Riverside High School beginning at 9 a.m. until his funeral begins at 3 p.m., which will also be held at the high school.