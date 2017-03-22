Warmer Weather Returns Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

Temperatures are running much cooler today than they were yesterday, but with some sunshine, many parts of southwest Tennessee at least made it into the lower 60s. There’s even warmer weather in the forecast for tomorrow and the weekend but more showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy at first and gradually become cloudier by early Thursday. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise at 6:55 a.m. Thursday with light winds. Tomorrow will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for an isolated shower.



We won’t see another significant chance for rain until the weekend with an area of low pressure moving into the region to give us a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

