WEATHER UPDATE

SHOWERS HAVE DIMINISHED OVER THE LOCAL AREA. TEMPERATURES TODAY WILL REMAIN COOL WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S. THURSDAY NIGHT A WARM FRONT WILL MOVE NORTH OF THE AREA BRING TEMPERATURES BACK INTO THE 70 TO LOW 70S RANGE. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL RETURN TO THE AREA BEGINNING FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND INTO SATURDAY. A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH ALONG WITH UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCES THAT WILL BRING ADDITIONAL CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. SOME STORMS WILL BE POTENTIALLY SEVERE WITH DAMAGING WINDS, LARGE HAIL AND POSSIBLY A TORNADO OR TWO. RAIN WILL BE POSSIBLE INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com