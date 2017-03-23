2 men charged in weekend Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have charged two men in a Sunday night shooting.

The shooting took place around 9:40 p.m. on Prospect Avenue, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Darkis Watkins, 24, was arraigned Thursday in Jackson City Court on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after Jackson police found him in possession of a handgun during a Tuesday traffic stop.

Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Jackson police and U.S. Marshals arrested William Currie-Anthony on similar charges in the shooting.