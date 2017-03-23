Becoming Windy on Friday



Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Thursday

Temperatures warmed up to the lower to middle 70s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine today! Expect skies to stay mostly clear for the first part of the night but clouds will build in by Friday morning with increasing winds. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Lake, Obion, Dyer, Lauderdale, Tipton, and Shelby counties from 10 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.



TONIGHT

Mainly clear skies will become mostly cloudy after midnight tonight with winds increasing from 5 to 15 miles per hour by Friday morning. Breezy conditions and cloudy skies will cause temperatures to only bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Conditions will mainly be rain-free on Friday there’s just a slight chance for rain tomorrow. Expect a warm, cloudy, and breezy day with highs in the middle 70s.

An area of low pressure will move into the region after midnight on Friday ushering in a broken line of showers and thunderstorms into West Tennessee by early Saturday morning. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong on Saturday morning and afternoon. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

