Madison Co. leaders talk development of industrial sites

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new project will soon be underway at an industrial site by McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

“It will allow us to clear nine acres of wooded area as well as compacting and clearing the remainder of the site to make it pad-ready, available and more marketable,” Senior Vice President for Economic Development at the Jackson Chamber Mandy White said.

“I’ve learned in the real estate business that sometimes it’s hard for people to envision something that will happen versus looking at a site that has already happened,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

Chamber leaders say once this area is cleared, it will allow for a company to come in and construct a building up to 1-million square feet.

The chamber is looking to attract automotive, food or other manufacturers that could benefit from the utility benefits and the site’s proximity to Interstate 40. They’re also hopeful for job growth.

“Most people may not realize it, but for every one job that’s created for a manufacturing company, another two to three jobs are created in the community, so it certainly has a tremendous impact on our community as far as growth,” White said.

White said there are other sites currently available but they felt the grant would best suit this property.

The city of Lexington and Hardin County also have properties receiving grants to improve industrial sites.