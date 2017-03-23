Mugshots : Madison County : 3/22/17 – 3/23/17 March 23, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/24Andrew Harrison Prohibited weapons, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Xavier Pawlowski Schedule VI drug violations, legend drugs-possession without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Tony Tyrone Cole Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Paul Williams Schedule II & IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Micah Transou Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Marquis Jackson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Lindsey Bradford Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Lashauna Sloan Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Kade Henley Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, legend drugs-possession without prescription, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Juwan Watkins Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Joshua Flanagan Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Jordan White Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Jennifer Schuerenberg Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24George Berniard Willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Eric Foster Pittman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Elizabeth Morgan Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Donald Dupree Hill Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Derrick Wedley Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Cierra Armour Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Chronica Greer Violation of probation, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Christina Curtis Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Ashley Sain Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Ashley Nicole Peete Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Alfred Edwards Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/22/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/23/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore