Mugshots : Madison County : 3/22/17 – 3/23/17

1/24 Andrew Harrison Prohibited weapons, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/24 Xavier Pawlowski Schedule VI drug violations, legend drugs-possession without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/24 Tony Tyrone Cole Failure to comply

4/24 Paul Williams Schedule II & IV drug violations

5/24 Micah Transou Simple domestic assault, vandalism

6/24 Marquis Jackson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations

7/24 Lindsey Bradford Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

8/24 Lashauna Sloan Aggravated domestic assault

9/24 Kade Henley Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, legend drugs-possession without prescription, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/24 Juwan Watkins Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations

11/24 Joshua Flanagan Failure to appear

12/24 Jordan White Shoplifting

13/24 Jennifer Schuerenberg Failure to appear

14/24 George Berniard Willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults, simple domestic assault

15/24 Eric Foster Pittman Violation of probation

16/24 Elizabeth Morgan Driving on revoked/suspended license

17/24 Donald Dupree Hill Violation of parole

18/24 Derrick Wedley Schedule VI drug violations

19/24 Cierra Armour Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/24 Chronica Greer Violation of probation, vandalism

21/24 Christina Curtis Shoplifting

22/24 Ashley Sain Violation of probation

23/24 Ashley Nicole Peete Failure to appear

24/24 Alfred Edwards Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/22/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/23/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.