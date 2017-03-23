New details in 1998 cold case murder investigation

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn — Michael Bell was murdered while at work in Hardeman County in 1998. To this day no one has been arrested. Officers say new information has come to light that has them asking the public for help.

Tuesday afternoon federal, state, and local investigators came together to announce a $24,000 reward for information that helps them solve this case. Nearly 20 years ago Bell, a clerk at the McKee’s Stateline convenience store, was gunned down while behind the counter.

“Unfortunately we don’t have all the pieces to this puzzle. The picture leading up to the events over 19 years ago are not perfectly clear,” said lead FBI Special Agent, Michael Gavin.

Investigators believe the man in a surveillance photo from that day is the one responsible for the deadly shooting.

“It’s not the best image in the world but it’s the only image we have to go on at this time.” District Attorney General Mike Dunavant said.

Members of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department, TBI, FBI, and District Attorney’s office gathered to make a renewed plea for help.

“We’ve never forgotten about this case,” Dunavant said. “This family of this murder victim this incident that happened in 1998 is one that people in this community still remember.”

District Attorney General, Mike Dunavant said in the past they suspected robbery as the motive, until new evidence surfaced.

“It was not what we originally thought, but rather was a coordinated effort to target him as a victim.” Dunavant explained.

Law enforcement agencies did not reveal what those new details are, but Dunavant hopes the reward will be motivation for someone to come forward.

“Something that’s attractive to people. It gets their interest. It certainly gets them talking about it, asking questions about it and maybe we can identify this perpetrator,” he stated.

FBI Special Agent Michael Gavin said there can be no rest for the family or community until this murder is solved.

“To those who committed this cowardly act, I have this one message: your crime is not forgotten justice will be done,” he said.

Twenty thousand dollars of the reward comes from the FBI. The remaining $4,000 is through the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department from the county commission. If you have information about the murder of Michael Bell or recognize the man from the surveillance picture call the TBI hotline at 1-800-TBI-FIND.