WEATHER UPDATE

A WARM FRONT WILL LIFT THROUGH THE MID-SOUTH TODAY, RETURNING SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS, ALONG WITH MILDER TEMPERATURES AND INCREASED HUMIDITY.

SOUTH WINDS WILL INCREASE ON FRIDAY IN ADVANCE OF AN APPROACHING UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM.  THUNDERSTORMS ASSOCIATED WITH THIS SYSTEM WILL MOVE INTO THE MID-SOUTH FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY.

DAYTIME TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE EARLY PART OF NEXT WEEK WILL AVERAGE 5 TO 10 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

