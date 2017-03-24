22 school bands play before judges at Liberty Tech

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association held a second day of competition Friday for its concert festival.

A total of 22 school bands made up of 6th through 12th graders came to Liberty Tech High School to play before a panel of judges.

It’s not your typical competition because there’s no first- or second-place winners. Rather, all the bands get rated by the judges.

One band director told us nerves are frayed because it’s not just about performing for the community.

“They wanted to be able to showcase their own band to their fellow band directors, so they eventually brought in judges and really challenged themselves to play really hard music,” WTSBOA President Stephen Price said.

Price says this is their biggest event of the year.