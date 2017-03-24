Bulldogs to start fresh in the 2017 season

MILAN, Tenn — The Milan Bulldgos finished spring ball last week because head coach Jeff Morris says he prefers to get started early in case of an injury, the players have time to heal.

But in 2017, the Bulldogs have their work cut out for them. They graduated 8 starters on both sides of the ball, but where other teams see question marks, coach Morris sees opportunities for the young players to step up.

“That’s part of scholastic sports college or high school, it’s a difference between having a good team or a good program,” Morris said. “A good program you’re supposed to bring some of these other kids along the way. You start teaching them stuff and our freshman coaches do a good job with their guys and other guys need to step up, hell it’s their time.”

Coach Morris breaks down his favorite thing about coaching a young team.

“I guess the challenge part of it, there might be people out there that think, that this is the year that we drop off, you know because we have gotten so many new faces, but there’s talent there,” Morris said. “We have a starting quarterback and both our starting tailbacks back so that’s not a bad place to start right there.”

The Bulldogs will open up their season against the Humboldt Vikings.