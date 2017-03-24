Hundreds gather for annual women’s conference

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — It was a full house at First Baptist Church in Huntingdon, Friday evening, as the church hosted the 21st Annual Women’s Conference.

More than 250 women attended the conference with the theme, “Now is the Time.” Speakers encouraged the women to seize opportunities to have their voices heard in their community as they do God’s work.



“We just want to come together and let these women have fellowship,” said Lois Ward, Director of Women’s Ministries. “We’re serving them a good meal, letting them hearing about Jesus and hopefully they go home better than they came in.”

During the event, men from the church participated by serving the ladies dinner.