Jackson senator visits North Side HS to learn about special ed program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson, toured North Side High School on Friday to learn more about a special education program.

Jackson visited the Transition Academy. The program, for adult-age students with developmental and intellectual disorders, prepares them for real life. They have an opportunity to go out in the community and learn.

“Everybody doesn’t get an even playing field in life, but what this is going to do for them is going to help to be able to go out and be a productive citizen,” Jackson said.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris also visited North Side High School on Friday.