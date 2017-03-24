Mugshots : Madison County : 3/23/17 – 3/24/17 March 24, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20William Currie-Anthony Attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, firearm used in dangerous felony, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Jayla Permenter No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Terrancio Watkins Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Rufus Irvin Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Moshe Laor Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Michael Williams No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Kenneth Tester No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Joshua Hauser Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Jatayvius Pearson No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Jalisa Stocking Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Harold Arnold Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Emma Smith DUI, reckless driving, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Donny Lee Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Deangelo Toliver Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Daniel Rojas No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Curdarius Cross Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Cordale Wilkes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Clifford Russom Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Austin Jordan Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Amanda Parrott DUI Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/24/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore