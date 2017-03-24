Mugshots : Madison County : 3/23/17 – 3/24/17

1/20 William Currie-Anthony Attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, firearm used in dangerous felony, failure to appear

2/20 Jayla Permenter No charges entered

3/20 Terrancio Watkins Assault

4/20 Rufus Irvin Public intoxication

5/20 Moshe Laor Violation of order of protection

6/20 Michael Williams No charges entered

7/20 Kenneth Tester No charges entered

8/20 Joshua Hauser Public intoxication

9/20 Jatayvius Pearson No charges entered

10/20 Jalisa Stocking Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/20 Harold Arnold Violation of probation

12/20 Emma Smith DUI, reckless driving, open container law

13/20 Donny Lee Assault

14/20 Deangelo Toliver Aggravated assault

15/20 Daniel Rojas No charges entered

16/20 Curdarius Cross Simple possession/casual exchange

17/20 Cordale Wilkes Failure to appear

18/20 Clifford Russom Violation of probation

19/20 Austin Jordan Violation of community corrections

20/20 Amanda Parrott DUI









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/24/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.