Police investigate shooting along Vann Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — An apparent suicide, that’s how Jackson police describe their shooting investigation along Vann Drive late Friday afternoon. However, investigators stop short of confirming that assessment as they await a report from the medical examiner.

Officers started receiving calls of gunfire just at 5:30 p.m. Responding officers reported finding a person inside a vehicle parked in the lot behind Red Robin restaurant. A section of the parking lot of cordoned off with crime tape as investigators worked.

No details about the person or possible circumstances leading up to the shooting have been released.