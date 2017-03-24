Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Saturday



________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Friday

A Wind Advisory has been issued for 13 counties in West Tennessee (Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson, Lauderdale, Crockett, Tipton, Haywood, Madison, Shelby, Fayette, and Hardeman) from 10 tonight through 4 p.m. Saturday. A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 25 to 39 mph are expected or gusts will range between 40 and 57 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles like 18-wheelers and RVs. Use extra caution and bring in or tie down any loose outdoor items.



An area of low pressure will move into the region after midnight on Friday ushering in a broken line of showers and thunderstorms into West Tennessee by early Saturday morning. Some thunderstorms could be strong on Saturday morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT

A line of showers and thunderstorms will approach the Mississippi River after midnight and move through West Tennessee early Saturday morning. Some of the storms could be strong or severe as the line of storms crosses the river with a threat for hail and strong winds. However, this first line of thunderstorms is expected to weaken as it moves from west to east across the area.

During the early afternoon, some thunderstorms could redevelop and become severe. Nearly all of West Tennessee is under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow. Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are possible Saturday so stay weather aware!

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com