Second suspect officially charged in Prospect Street shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The second suspect in a Sunday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital has now been officially charged.

William Currie-Anthony appeared Friday morning in Jackson City Court on counts of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and having a gun as a convicted felon.

Currie-Anthony and Darkis Watkins are accused of robbing a man on Prospect Avenue and shooting him as he ran away.

Watkins was arraigned Thursday in Jackson City Court on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Currie-Anthony remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bond.