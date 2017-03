Sheriff asks public to help find missing Henry Co. woman

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for help from the public to find a missing West Tennessee woman.

Sonya Kay Young, of Paris, was reportedly last seen in mid-February in Nashville.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew is asking anyone who may have seen Young or knows of her whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.