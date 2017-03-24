State program seeks church volunteers to mentor former inmates

JACKSON, Tenn. — State leaders and local churches team up to help keep people out of prison.

The Tennessee Department of Correction pleaded with church and community leaders at a brunch Friday to mentor people getting out of prison.

Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar, said this is their second chance. “This is your opportunity to do mission work,” he said.

The program, called Take One, pairs offenders with faith-based and nonprofit organizations. They are encouraged to mentor the offender for a year after release.

“We’re there to become an advocate to help you find temporary shelter, food, clothing and hopefully a job as well,” Shaw said.

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said more than 90 percent of incarcerated offenders will be released back into the community. “Give them just a little additional help maybe to be successful when they come home,” Parker said.

St. James Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Ernest Polk said they are interested in mentoring because some of their members have family behind bars. “When they get out, we want to be able to embrace them and help them get started back in the community,” Polk said.

Shaw said he hopes the program cuts down the number of offenders returning to prison. “We’re there to do whatever we can to make you a productive citizen again,” he said.

The state said Take One has matched more than 300 offenders with mentors since it launched in 2013.

The TDOC said it will open six-day reporting and community resource centers across the state, including one in Jackson. The state said the centers are tentatively scheduled to open in June.

For information on becoming a mentor, visit the Tennessee Department of Corrections website.