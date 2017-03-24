Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Emily Key

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week teaches at Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School in east Jackson.

Emily Key has been teaching four years, and this is her first year at Isaac Lane.

She previously taught at Jackson Careers and Technology.

Key says her favorite part of teaching is watching her students grow and being able to see herself in each of them.

“They talk like me, they walk like me. I know they go home talking about me,” Key said. “And that sounds kind of selfish, but I consider myself a pretty decent person, and to see 22 different versions of myself, it’s pretty awesome, pretty cool.”

Key will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in April, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com. Include a brief description of why the honor is deserved.