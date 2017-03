WEATHER UPDATE

A WIND ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT 10PM TONIGHT AND REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM SATURDAY.

SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT WEEK. UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE WILL APPROACH THE AREA BRINGING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ALONG WITH SEVERE WEATHER TO THE MID-SOUTH. THE NEXT ROUND OF WEATHER WILL OCCUR SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AS ANOTHER LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES INTO THE AREA. SOME SEVERE WEATHER WILL BE POSSIBLE AGAIN.

ANOTHER ROUND IS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY..tEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN WAR.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

