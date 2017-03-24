Weekend events offer entertainment in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s plenty to do this weekend in West Tennessee, especially in downtown Jackson.

Saturday night, you can help the Women’s Rape Assistance Program, or WRAP, celebrate its fifth annual Denim and Pearls event, the organization’s largest fundraiser each year.

WRAP uses the event to raise awareness for men and women facing domestic abuse. The event starts at 6 p.m. with entertainment by The Remedies.

Also this weekend, a two-day event is all about the dogs.

The American Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show is two days at Jackson Fairgrounds Park. Judging starts at 9 a.m. It costs $5 per car to get in.