Denim and Pearls raises money for WRAP

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of West Tennesseans came out to make a difference for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

The annual Denim and Pearls benefit, is WRAP’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Guests were treated to a three course meal, live entertainment and were able to bid on auction items with all money raised benefiting domestic abuse survivors.

One organizer says her favorite part of the event is hearing the survivors speak throughout the night.

“Shes one of our survivors and she’s speaking tonight,” Cheri Spencer, an organizer for the event, said. “She said, “I’m so nervous,” and I said, you’ve been through worse. And she just touched me and she said, “You’re right, I have. I can do this.” And it was a very touching moment for me.”

Spencer says WRAP currently serves 19 West Tennessee counties.

