Four dead after plane en-route to Jackson crashes

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A family of four is killed after their plane en-route to Jackson crashed in Blount County, Alabama.

The plane departed from Kissimmee, Fla., but on the way to Mckellar-Sipes Regional Airport, hit turbulence, turned around and went down near Hayden, Alabama.

Deputies at the Blount County sheriff’s office confirm they received a report of a plane crash just after 2:30.

An hour later, debris from the small Cessna 210 aircraft was found in the woods, but the cockpit has still not been found.

Deputies confirm all four passengers have been located, but their names have not yet been released.

Officials describe the deceased as a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to the scene, to find out what caused the plane to go down.

Blount County deputies said this is still a very active investigation.

