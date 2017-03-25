Strong Storms Likely Saturday Morning & Afternoon

Updated 4:49 a.m. Saturday:

A strong low pressure area brings gusty winds and a cold front producing strong to severe storms to our west. As the cold front moves over the area, expect a broken line of storms early morning with scattered and possibly severe storms late morning into the afternoon.

The wind advisory originally in place has been allowed to expire, but some gusts up to 30 mph can be expected at times. The gusty winds will be with us through much of the day and occur even outside the thunderstorm areas.

The low pressure area and associated cold front will slowly drift through the area through tonight and skies will eventually clear some as we head into Sunday.

(RADAR AND SURFACE AT 4:43 AM)

Today, Showers and storms likely with highs around 72 degrees.

Tonight, A few showers and storms with lows in the lower 50’s.

Sunday, A sun/cloud mix and a 20% chance of a scattered storm, Highs 75, Lows 57.

Monday, Showers and storms likely, Highs around 78, Lows in the lower 50’s.

Meteorologist Brian Davis.