AKC Dog show takes over the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn — Hundreds of dogs and their owners came to the Hub City Saturday and Sunday to compete in the AKC Dog Show.

Coordinators say more than 100 breeds competed in different categories but all participants had their eyes on the prize, “The best of show” title.

We talked to one participant who says she’s competed in dog shows for 35 years.

She says the preparation is hard, but it’s all worth it in the end.

Those who won in this years competition will have a chance to go on to nationals which could potentially lead them to a spot at Westminster.