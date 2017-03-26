Man in critical condition after Savannah shooting, TBI investigating

SAVANNAH, Tenn — A late night shooting Saturday in Savannah now has the TBI involved.

Savannah Police say they were called to the Three Diamonds Gas Station around 9:30 Saturday night and found 26 year old Vincent Casey, Jr. suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim was airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

No word on what might have caused the shooting.

Anyone with any information about last night’s events is asked to call the Savannah Police Department at 731-925-3200 and speak with Detective Keen or contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.