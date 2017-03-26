Union City church rebuilds after devastating fire

UNION CITY, Tennessee — Members of all ages from the Union City Baptist Temple, came together Sunday for a ground breaking ceremony, at the site where their new church is set to be built.

A fire consumed the former building in August of last year. But members say, they refuse to let this tragedy tear their congregation apart. The pastor told said, the blaze has actually done the opposite.

“We lost our building, but we did not lose our church. The church family pulled together, and I think what the devil meant for bad, God used for good, and the church has grown. We have seen the lord do some amazing things through all of this.” Pastor Keeton said.

Pastor Keeton says they are waiting for the plans for their new church to be approved by the fire marshal and hope to be able to hold Christmas Mass in their new building.