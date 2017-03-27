Grief counselors on hand at USJ after family killed in plane crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — A community mourns the loss of a Jackson family killed in a plane crash in Alabama. The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash is still under investigation. The University School of Jackson had grief counselors on hand Monday as student and staff mourned the loss of two of their own. The school confirmed students Jacob and Jillian Crenshaw died Saturday along with their parents, Joseph and Jennifer, in a plane crash. USJ Head of School Stuart Hirstein said Jacob, a sophomore, played on the school’s football team. Administrators said Jillian, an eighth grader, was involved in the theater program. “This was a wonderful family, and we are all hurting right now,” Hirstein said. Joseph Crenshaw worked at First Tennessee Bank on Oil Well Road in Jackson. The bank confirmed he had been there for nearly two decades and currently worked as a senior financial adviser.

First Tennessee Bank Jackson President Bill White released the following statement:

“Joseph was a member of our First Tennessee family for almost two decades and had a huge impact on the bank and everyone around him. This is a sad, emotional time for us, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him like we did. Joseph had an infectious smile, an incredible sense of humor and was full of energy that never seemed to end. He was a great husband and father and a truly remarkable person. Joseph was passionate about our company, he was a selfless leader and a wonderful partner for our customers. Our hearts are heavy and we will miss him.”