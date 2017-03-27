JSCC celebrates women’s history with art show

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson State Community College held its 7th annual Women’s History event.

As part of the celebration, the school held its first ever Women’s Pop-up Art Show.

Seven vendors showed off their art throughout the day, with dozens taking part.

Organizers said it was a chance to see the talent here in Jackson.

“We wanna showcase to the Jackson State community and the Jackson community at large how much talent we really have here at Jackson State and in Jackson,” said Dr. Anna Esquivel, assistant professor of English at Jackson State.

The college said it hopes to make the Women’s Pop-up Art Show an annual event as well.