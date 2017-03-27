MACHINE OPERATOR – DURO BAG NOVOLEX

Machine Operator

Position Summary:

This position is responsible for operating bag making machines in order to safely produce high quality paper bags in accordance with the job safety analyses, production schedule, set up instructions, operating procedures and quality specifications. We currently have open positions on the 3pm – 11pm shift and also the 11pm – 7am shifts.

Essential Functions & Key Responsibilities:

Understand and follow all safety procedures

Setup and operate bag machine and support equipment to convert paper into bags

Read and verify order sheets

Understand print job requirements and quality issues

Perform quality checks on finished products

Complete daily production paperwork

Maintain a safe and clean work area

Candidate Requirements:

High School diploma or equivalent

Eligible to work in the United States

Successful completion of pre-employment background and drug screen.

Ability to work 12 hour days

Work overtime as needed

Satisfactorily completes training courses as determined by management.

Ability perform the essential functions of the job with our without accommodation.

Physical Requirements:

Requirements include, but are not limited to (all times are approximate):

Standing (Constantly – 7 hours)

Walking (3 hours)

Lifting (Constantly 1-70 pounds)

Carrying (4-6 hours, 1-70 pounds)

Pushing (2-4 hours)

Pulling, Twisting, Climbing (2-4 hours)

Reaching, Repetitive Motions (2-4 hours)

For more information or to apply for this job, click here.