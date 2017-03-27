MACHINE OPERATOR – DURO BAG NOVOLEX
Machine Operator
Position Summary:
This position is responsible for operating bag making machines in order to safely produce high quality paper bags in accordance with the job safety analyses, production schedule, set up instructions, operating procedures and quality specifications. We currently have open positions on the 3pm – 11pm shift and also the 11pm – 7am shifts.
Essential Functions & Key Responsibilities:
Understand and follow all safety procedures
Setup and operate bag machine and support equipment to convert paper into bags
Read and verify order sheets
Understand print job requirements and quality issues
Perform quality checks on finished products
Complete daily production paperwork
Maintain a safe and clean work area
Candidate Requirements:
High School diploma or equivalent
Eligible to work in the United States
Successful completion of pre-employment background and drug screen.
Ability to work 12 hour days
Work overtime as needed
Satisfactorily completes training courses as determined by management.
Ability perform the essential functions of the job with our without accommodation.
Physical Requirements:
Requirements include, but are not limited to (all times are approximate):
Standing (Constantly – 7 hours)
Walking (3 hours)
Lifting (Constantly 1-70 pounds)
Carrying (4-6 hours, 1-70 pounds)
Pushing (2-4 hours)
Pulling, Twisting, Climbing (2-4 hours)
Reaching, Repetitive Motions (2-4 hours)
