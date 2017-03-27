Man accused of trying to kill neighbor, charged with attempted first degree murder

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.- A Gibson County man is jailed with a $150,000 bond, accused of trying to kill his neighbor and her dog.

Deputies said 57-year-old Salvatore Passero beat up his neighbor and stabbed her in the head, Sunday, before threatening to cut her dog’s throat.

Officers said they found him asleep inside his home on Medina Highway near Humboldt, with blood all over him.

He is charged with four counts, including attempted first degree murder.