Man arrested, faces drug possession charge

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson police have arrested Frederick Davis, accused of having nearly 500 grams of marijuana at his house.

According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant at his home on Lealand Lane, last Friday and found a case in the bushes outside the house with 456 grams of marijuana and digital scales inside.

Davis faces drug possession and paraphernalia charges and is currently free on $10,000 bond.