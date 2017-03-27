Man charged with attempted murder in Humboldt shooting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge in a Friday shooting that left a victim in critical condition.

Daniel Clay McBeth, 18, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old visitor who came to his home, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department. Police say the two exchanged words before the shooting.

Police responded to the shooting just before 1 p.m. Friday at McBeth’s home in the 2000 block of Ferrell Street.

McBeth is being held without bond at the Gibson County Jail until his arraignment, which is scheduled for Tuesday in General Sessions Court in Trenton.

The person who was shot is being treated at a Memphis hospital where they are listed in critical but stable condition, according to the release.