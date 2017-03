Man now charged in Friday shooting in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-Officers have now charged 18-year-old Daniel McBeth in the shooting of a man in his driveway, Friday.

He faces a count of attempted second degree murder.

Officers said McBeth and the 34-year-old victim argued before the shooting. The victim is reportedly in a Memphis hospital in critical, but stable condition.

McBeth remains jailed without bond until his hearing on Wednesday.