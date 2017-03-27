MCSO responds to early morning crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– Madison County Sheriff’s deputies respond to an early morning crash in east Madison County.

Deputies say it happened on Browns Church Road around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

While on the scene, WBBJ reporter Brittany Hardaway says she saw investigators with flashlights, searching through the grass and looking on the road.

The sheriff’s office say they aren’t commenting on the situation at this time.

