Miller in court for status hearing

JACKSON, Tenn.-The man accused of shooting and killing a clerk inside the Bull Market gas station in west Jackson the day before Thanksgiving in 2015, returns to court Monday, for a status hearing.

Urshawn Miller’s attorney’s argued parts of his post-arrest interview with police should not be included in evidence, which the judge granted.

Another status hearing has been set, for May 8.

Miller remains jailed on several counts including first degree murder.